Players Championship: Mark Allen battles blurred vision and poor balance to beat Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

Allen made three centuries on his way to beating Un-Nooh

Northern Ireland's Mark Allen revealed he felt "horrendous" during his Players Championship first-round victory over Thepchaiya Un-Nooh in Southport.

Allen battled an ear infection, a cold and conjunctivitis to secure his spot in the last eight with a 6-3 win.

World number seven Allen will meet Shaun Murphy in Friday's quarter-final.

"If it was any other tournament I would have had to pull out," said Allen, who recorded breaks of 129, 132 and 123 on his way to victory.

"It was complete guesswork out there today. I've got a bit of an ear infection, I've got conjunctivitis and I've got a cold."

The 34-year-old added: "It's really affecting my balance more than anything. I had to use the table otherwise I would have fallen over.

"Every time I bent down for a shot, I got blurred vision so I'm just happy to get through that."

Allen says he had to use the table to stop himself from falling over during his match with Un-Nooh

Allen did not allow his ailments to determine the outcome of his match, however, as he won four out of his last five frames to see off world number 21 Un-Nooh.

Antrim native Allen, 34, started strongly with a break of 129 helping him take a 2-0 lead before Un-Nooh battled back to make it 2-2 at the mid-session interval.

Allen showcased his break-building skills in the next two frames, however, scoring 132 and 123 to re-establish his two-frame lead.

Thailand's Un-Nooh, ranked 21st in the world, responded immediately to make it 4-3 before Allen powered through the final two frames to advance.

"I just guessed really well today and was feeding off muscle memory," said the 2018 Masters champion.

"Years and years of practice because I had no feeling out there, the right side of my face is numb so I'm going straight back to bed now."