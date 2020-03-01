Trump beats Yan Bingtao to win Players Championship

Judd Trump has won five ranking event titles this season and will look to defend the World Championship at the Crucible in Sheffield next month

England's Judd Trump has won a record-equalling fifth ranking title of the season with a 10-4 win over Yan Bingtao in the Players Championship.

Trump, 28, produced two century breaks and five or more than 50 to run out a convincing winner over the 20-year-old.

Stephen Hendry, Ding Junhui, Mark Selby and Ronnie O'Sullivan are the only other players to win five in a season.

"I'm proud. It's been an amazing two years for me," said the world number one after claiming his 16th title.

"It's amazing to win another event and pick up my fifth ranking title and equal some of the greats."

After winning a final-frame decider against Scotland's Stephen Maguire in the semi-final on Saturday, things were a lot smoother in the final for Trump.

The opening two frames were shared before the Bristol player reeled off five-in-a-row to take a commanding lead.

Yan won the first two of the evening session to reduce the deficit to 6-4, but the world champion hit a 108 break in frame 11 and then took the next three to claim the title.