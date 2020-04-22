World Snooker Championship rescheduled to start on 31 July

Media playback is not supported on this device World Championship 2019 final: Record-breaking snooker final and epic shots

The World Snooker Championship, originally set to take place in April and May, has been rescheduled to start on 31 July at the Crucible Theatre.

The event was postponed on 20 March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It will run for 17 days and be broadcast in full across BBC TV and online.

The World Snooker Tour (WST) says it will assess "government advice at the time" about the number of spectators allowed inside the Sheffield venue.

The top 16 ranked players in the world automatically earn their place in the tournament and are joined by 16 qualifiers, the dates for which are yet to be confirmed.

English world number one Judd Trump, who has won a record six ranking titles this season, beat John Higgins of Scotland in last year's final.

This year's best-of-35 frame final is scheduled to take place over two days, starting on Saturday, 15 August, with the winner receiving £500,000 in prize money.

Tickets for the tournament will automatically be transferred to the new dates. A refunds policy will be announced separately.