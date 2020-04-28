World Championship: Watch all 10 147 maximum breaks at the Crucible

There have been 10 maximum 147 breaks at the Crucible Theatre during a World Championship.

Canada's Cliff Thorburn made the first in 1983 while Stephen Hendry was the most recent player to achieve it in 2012.

You can watch all of them below.

  • 1) Cliff Thorburn 1983 World Championship - fourth frame of second-round match v Terry Griffiths

Archive: Cliff Thorburn makes first Crucible 147 maximum break
  • 2) Jimmy White 1992 World Championship - 13th frame of first-round match against Tony Drago

Archive: Jimmy White's wonderful 147 against Tony Drago
  • 3) Stephen Hendry 1995 World Championship - 12th frame of semi-final against Jimmy White

Archive: Hendry hits first Crucible 147
  • 4) Ronnie O'Sullivan 1997 World Championship - 14th frame of first-round match v Mick Price

Ronnie O'Sullivan's fastest 147 in history
  • 5) Ronnie O'Sullivan 2003 World Championship - seventh frame of first-round match v Marco Fu

Archive: Rocket's second Crucible 147
  • 6) Mark Williams 2005 World Championship - 11th and final frame of first-round match v Robert Milkins

Archive: Williams makes Crucible 147
  • 7) Ronnie O'Sullivan 2008 World Championship - 20th and final frame of second-round match v Mark Williams

Archive: Ronnie O'Sullivan's 'best' Crucible 147 maximum break
  • 8) Ali Carter 2008 World Championship - 15th frame of quarter-final v Peter Ebdon

Archive - Carter's Crucible 147
  • 9) Stephen Hendry 2009 World Championship - seventh frame of quarter-final v Shaun Murphy

Archive: Hendry hits second Crucible 147
  • 10) Stephen Hendry 2012 World Championship - seventh frame of first-round match v Stuart Bingham

Archive: Hendry stuns Bingham with 147

