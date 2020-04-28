World Championship: Watch all 10 147 maximum breaks at the Crucible
-
- From the section Sport
There have been 10 maximum 147 breaks at the Crucible Theatre during a World Championship.
Canada's Cliff Thorburn made the first in 1983 while Stephen Hendry was the most recent player to achieve it in 2012.
You can watch all of them below.
- 1) Cliff Thorburn 1983 World Championship - fourth frame of second-round match v Terry Griffiths
- 2) Jimmy White 1992 World Championship - 13th frame of first-round match against Tony Drago
- 3) Stephen Hendry 1995 World Championship - 12th frame of semi-final against Jimmy White
- 4) Ronnie O'Sullivan 1997 World Championship - 14th frame of first-round match v Mick Price
- 5) Ronnie O'Sullivan 2003 World Championship - seventh frame of first-round match v Marco Fu
- 6) Mark Williams 2005 World Championship - 11th and final frame of first-round match v Robert Milkins
- 7) Ronnie O'Sullivan 2008 World Championship - 20th and final frame of second-round match v Mark Williams
- 8) Ali Carter 2008 World Championship - 15th frame of quarter-final v Peter Ebdon
- 9) Stephen Hendry 2009 World Championship - seventh frame of quarter-final v Shaun Murphy
- 10) Stephen Hendry 2012 World Championship - seventh frame of first-round match v Stuart Bingham
Sign up to My Sport to follow snooker news on the BBC app.