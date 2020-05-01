Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Highlights of Dennis Taylor v Steve Davis in the 1985 final will be shown on Sunday, 3 May

Highlights of the the classic 1985 black-ball World Snooker Championship final between Dennis Taylor and Steve Davis will be shown on BBC Two and the BBC Sport website on Sunday, 3 May.

The match is regarded as the most famous final at the Crucible Theatre.

Taylor, from Northern Ireland, fought his way back from 8-0 down to claim his only world title on the last black of the last frame in a match watched by a peak live television audience of 18.5m.

The programme will air at 14:00 BST.

It can also be viewed later in the day via the BBC's red button service.

The kissing of the trophy, the 'cue above his head' celebration, the finger wagging...all memorable moments at the end of a hugely dramatic decider.

"I think we both realised we were part of something special and to win it the way I did it was like winning four world titles all wrapped up in one," Taylor told 'Davis v Taylor: The '85 Black Ball Final'.

"My first thought was I'm world champion - after all these years of trying I'm world champion. It was a very special feeling," he added.

"After 17 days of playing it came down to one ball at the end. You've messed up and you can't do any more about it," said six-time champion Davis, who had been defending his title.

The screening of the match is part of BBC Sport's 'Crucible Classics' series, which they have been airing during the dates originally scheduled for this year's World Championship.

The tournament has been rearranged to commence on 31 July in Sheffield.

Taylor's 1985 triumph was part of a particularly successful year for Northern Ireland sport.

Other major achievements included the Ireland rugby team's Triple Crown Five Nations victory, Barry McGuigan's world boxing title win over Eusebio Pedroza, the fourth of Joey Dunlop's five Formula One World Championship titles and Northern Ireland's 0-0 draw with England at Wembley to secure a place at a second successive World Cup finals - at Mexico 1986.