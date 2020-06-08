Mark Allen: Northern Irishman not looking forward to prospect of empty Crucible
Mark Allen dreads walking out at an empty World Championships in July after his experience at the Snooker Championship League.
Allen earned 3-1 wins over Nigel Bond and Michael White but a 2-2 draw with Martin O'Donnell saw him eliminated on frame difference in Milton Keynes.
The 34-year-old praised World Snooker for restarting the sport but admitted misgivings over a sterile atmosphere.
"It wouldn't be nice walking into the Crucible if it was like this," he said.
Allen added: "There's so much on the line and the crowd normally gets involved in the matches and it can get on top of you, and I think that's part of the game that we will miss.
"I was very surprised that they staged this tournament because I didn't think they'd be anywhere near ready on 1 June and it just shows what a good job Barry Hearn and the team at World Snooker have done."
A break of 62 for O'Donnell in the fourth match helped him seal the 2-2 draw, meaning Allen's dropped frames against Bond and Michael White proved costly.
In common with most of his big-name contemporaries, world number seven Allen was using this week's return event as a chance to become used to the unusual environment which he believes he will have endure for some time.
"I think the way this tournament has been set up is a sign of the times and the next few months is going to be similar," Allen said.
"I wanted to get used to playing behind closed doors without a crowd and having to get your own equipment.
"It's a big change from what we're used to but they've done an unbelievable job keeping us safe."