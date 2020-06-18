Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Marco Fu is a three-time ranking event winner

Hong Kong's Marco Fu will not enter the 2020 World Championship as he feels it is "unsafe to travel to the UK".

The 42-year-old is currently ranked 50th in the world, meaning he would have had to come through qualifying, which starts on 21 July in Sheffield.

The tournament has been rescheduled to start on 31 July at the Crucible Theatre, live on BBC TV and online.

China's Ding Junhui withdrew from the Tour Championship, which starts on Saturday, as a "safety precaution".

The tournament will take place at Milton Keynes' Marshall Arena, which hosted the return of snooker during the coronavirus pandemic with the Championship League earlier this month.