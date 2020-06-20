Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Stephen Maguire says he played his best ever snooker in beating Neil Robertson 9-5 to reach the semi-finals of the Tour Championship.

The Scot hit six centuries in the match, including four in a row from 5-4 down, in his victory over the Australian in Milton Keynes.

"Maybe it's because we've had a break and there wasn't a lot of expectation," said Maguire

He was only playing after Ding Junhui's inability to travel from China.

Stephen Hendry holds the record of seven centuries in a two-session match, which he set when he beat Ken Doherty 10-5 in the 1994 UK Championship final.

"I would say that's the best I've ever played," added Maguire, 39.

"I really didn't know what was going to happen. Some days you wake up and you can't do anything right, and other days you play like that.

"I don't think anybody could expect to do that again, but you've just got to keep hammering away. If I play half as well as that again I know I will put up a fight."

Maguire will play Judd Trump or John Higgins in the last four of the eight-man tournament.

