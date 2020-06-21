Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Judd Trump's break of 135 was his first century break since 15 March

World champion Judd Trump eased into the semi-finals of the Tour Championship with a 9-4 victory over John Higgins in Milton Keynes.

In a repeat of last year's world final, Trump, 30, edged a scrappy first session to lead 5-3 at the interval.

But a blistering start to the evening session that included a break of 135 saw him pull clear of Higgins.

Trump will now face Scotland's Stephen Maguire in the last four of the eight-man tournament.

"It was a tough game where neither of us played that great," said Trump.

"I could have easily have been behind after the first session so I was very happy to be leading. In the second session I just put my foot on the gas, I felt more comfortable and I enjoyed it a lot more."

Trump who is aiming for record-extending seventh ranking title of the season made breaks of 67, 53 and 68 after the resumption.

His 135 in the 11th frame, was his first century break since 15 March and 98th of the season. Neil Robertson is the only player to make 100 centuries in a season.

