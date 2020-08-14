World Snooker Championship 2020: Kyren Wilson beats Anthony McGill after dramatic final frame

By Shamoon HafezBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Snookercomments416

Betfred World Championship
Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 31 July-16 August
Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Four and Red Button, with uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app. Full details and times.

England's world number eight Kyren Wilson won an incredible final frame to beat Anthony McGill 17-16 and reach his first World Championship final.

Scottish qualifier McGill was one frame from victory at 16-15 but Wilson drew level to set up a decider.

McGill conceded 35 points after missing a snooker eight times, then Wilson went in-off twice as fortunes fluctuated.

Wilson fluked the green and struggled to contain his emotions as he edged the frame 103-83 after 62 minutes.

Seven-time champion Stephen Hendry, commentating on BBC Two, described the frame - the longest of the championship - as "the most bizarre end to a World Championship match I've seen".

Wilson, who will face Ronnie O'Sullivan in the final, said: "It's a cruel game. I've dreamt of this moment but I didn't want to get there like this.

"I held myself together right up until the end of that decider. It's just mad what can happen on a snooker table.

"I felt like it was one of the best semi-finals ever at the Crucible. I felt it was such a good standard, I'm just annoyed that it ended that way."

McGill added: "I feel as though I played really well. I don't feel as though I have done anything wrong. I feel like it has been stolen from me, not by Kyren but by the snooker gods."

A cliff-hanging final frame

The astonishing 33rd frame will live long in the memory and go down as an all-time Crucible classic.

Both players missed chances in a nervy frame and the two were separated by a single point with one red remaining, but then Wilson got McGill in a brilliant snooker.

Following his numerous misses on the red, McGill needed a snooker to get back, which he got as Wilson went in-off from the following shot.

The pair attempted the final red into the middle by playing the cue ball off the baulk cushion. McGill got it, but then lost position on the green and a long tactical battle ensued.

Further incredible drama followed as Wilson fluked the green leaving McGill needing snookers and he dropped his head and seemingly broke down in tears at the table, apologising to his opponent for his fortune.

Wilson snatched the pink to end the most dramatic frame of the tournament.

'We will never see a frame like that again' - analysis

1991 world champion John Parrott on BBC Two:

I have never, in 44 years of playing this wonderful game, seen a frame of snooker like that. It was unbelievable.

There were so many talking points in it. I thought I was watching a basketball match. It was 90 plays 60 at one point. We will never see a frame like that again. When you put all those balls on a table things can happen that are so bizarre, but I have never seen anything like that.

Six-time world champion Steve Davis:

Kyren is a very lucky boy to get through that in the end. He played a great snooker to put Anthony in trouble with the misses.

The ball over the middle pocket was just stupid and they had their chances both of them. The fluke was massive. Kyren over-hit the shot, so he was risking leaving everything on. It was incredible and he was nearly crying knowing he had nearly won.

The emotional rollercoaster both players have been through in that last frame is enough to last a lifetime. So many shots could and may have gone differently. In the end somebody had to win it and Kyren fell over the line.

A memorable final session

Wilson received a bye into the second round after opponent Anthony Hamilton withdrew on the eve of the tournament with health concerns and ousted defending champion Judd Trump in the quarter-finals.

He started the final session on Friday with a superb 94 break but McGill responded with a hardworking 84, before punishing his opponent for missing two tricky blacks off the spot with nerveless runs of 87 and 122.

McGill split the balls after potting the blue, but inadvertently sent a red into the corner pocket, allowing Wilson to capitalise with an 82 under pressure.

The pair continued to trade blows as the Glaswegian responded by levelling once more at 15-15 and taking the next with another cool 98 break to go one from victory.

Wilson needed a couple of chances to pinch a re-racked 32nd frame and take the semi-final into a deciding frame.

Comments

Join the conversation

These comments are now closed.

416 comments

  • Kyren Wilson (Eng) 17-16 Anthony McGill (Sco).....what a game by two 'young' players who showed so much respect for each other a joy to watch.

  • The most unbelievable frame of snooker I've ever seen. It had everything. I was rooting for Kyren but I felt so bad for Anthony at the end. What a cruel way to lose a semi-final after playing so well. Both players were so emotional at the end. Well played both 👏

  • Take a bow gents - A remarkable final frame !

  • Deserved a live audience. Applause for both. Truly remarkable and humility from both.

    • london fox replied:
      Love Ronnie but a little but more humility and respect for his fellow professionals would go a long way.

  • Take a bow gents, the best frame of snooker ive ever seen and you both are a credit to snooker. Simply brilliant.

  • Possibly the best and worst single frame in Crucible history. Great sportsmanship from Wilson after the fluke.

  • I was glued to that TV at the end. Did enjoy the interview elsewhere with Wilson after. He mentioend a few pints. Who can blame him.

    ...and some people say snooker is dull...

  • Wow !!!!

  • THAT!!! .. is why we love this game. Well done to both players involved. Exceptional Snooker with snookers of the very highest level. If only Ronnie and Mark's game can be so entertaining. Lets see.. they're up net.

  • Unbelievable game 👍
    Well done to both of you 👏🏼

  • One of the things I love about Snooker is the integrity. What a wonderful reaction from Wilson after he fluked the green. and what a wonderful reaction from McGill. They both knew the score and both understood what it meant and both reacted perfectly. #Gentlemen.

    • Anthony replied:
      Top Drawer comment !!

  • A magnificent semi final and by the end I was feeling every gut wrenching twist and turn as if I was playing the match myself.

    It was the first match in a long time I didn't want either to lose and it was utterly brilliant and I sincerely doubt I will see another like that for a long, long while.

    Thanks fellas.

  • THAT was the most entertaining frame of snooker I have seen since Taylor beat Davis in 1985!!! Talk about a battle of wits!!! Brilliant from both players and just what the game of snooker as a whole needed at this time! So sad for McGill to lose but WOW! What a battle! Almost worth the licence fee alone!!!! Well done lads. And so gentlemanly afterwards. Just fantastic to watch. Thankyou.

  • I suspect I am one of few old enough to remember the 1931 final between the great Joe Davis and Tom Dennis. There were 3 classic frames in this encounter. I was one of the few lucky enough to be there in Nottingham as an excitable young boy on the last day with my grandfather. Today’s final frame reminded me of this. Please Like out of respect for my grandfather who unfortunately died in 1938.

    • PC Filth replied:
      lol upricking

  • One of the greatest displays of sportsmanship, i salute both players, well done gentlemen.

  • Without exaggeration, the most incredible frame I've ever seen.

  • I’m writing this from the back of an ambulance having suffered 4 heart attacks, 2 strokes and a blown aneurysm. I may have to sit out Selby v O’Sullivan.

  • OMG, OMG, OMG, unbelievABLE. what just happenned there?? that was totally and utterly unbelievable, you couldn't make it up... how you play in a final after that last frame ..Kyren go to your bed now.

    • Donny Blade replied:
      According to his post match interview he's going for a few beers! Cheers!

  • The handshake at the end nearly had me in tears. All tournament I thought McGil looked a bit stern faced and serious, which made him a bit hard to like, but He showed great human qualities offering his hand in these times, as well as his post match interview. He's changed my mind and I'm sure many others.

  • I'm a lifelong snooker fan and terrible player. Taylor v Davis the greatest ever moment I watched but that was the greatest ever frame.
    Thanks to both players.

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Also in Sport