World Snooker Championship 2020 final: Ronnie O'Sullivan leads Kyren Wilson

By Shamoon HafezBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Snookercomments1141

Betfred World Championship
Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Final dates: 15-16 August
Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Four and Red Button, with uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app. Full details and times.

Five-time champion Ronnie O'Sullivan was pegged back but leads Kyren Wilson 10-7 after a fascinating first day of the World Championship final.

O'Sullivan was gifted opportunities as he opened up an 8-2 lead but a rejuvenated Wilson responded by taking five of the next seven frames.

Snooker's showpiece saw the return of crowds in sport, with around 300 fans in attendance at the Crucible Theatre.

The best-of-35 final resumes on Sunday at 13:30 BST, live across the BBC.

The fourth and final session will begin at 19:30, with the winner collecting the trophy and £500,000 in prize money.

Both players came through epic, final-frame deciders on Friday in Sheffield, with O'Sullivan appearing in his first final since 2014, while Wilson is in his maiden world final.

Spectators had attended the first day of the tournament on 31 July but were barred thereafter because of changes in government guidelines, though this changed again in time for the final.

'The Warrior' battles back

Both players emerged through dramatic final-frame deciders in the semi-finals and O'Sullivan, who seemed to struggle with his cue action throughout, made breaks of 56, 60, 75 and 106 to go 5-2 in front.

World number eight Wilson was struck by nerves in the opening exchanges, failing to settle, and the signs started to look ominous when his opponent took a tense eighth frame on the black for a sizeable, four-frame advantage.

Wilson started the session with 53 but broke down, as O'Sullivan forced an error in a tactical exchange to extend his lead, as well as making 51 for five in a row.

But then came 'The Warrior' Wilson's revival, fighting back to punish an O'Sullivan - whose long potting was all over the place - with 92, 50 and 58 en route to reducing his arrears to two frames at 8-6.

He was in again in the 15th frame but inadvertently knocked in the red when potting the blue, ensuring O'Sullivan guaranteed himself an overnight lead.

And although Wilson made a century on the penultimate frame of the day, missing the last red in the 17th frame proved costly as O'Sullivan cleared up for a three-frame overnight buffer.

Analysis

Six-time world champion Steve Davis on BBC Two:

Kyren will sleep the easier of the two players, Ronnie will be worried and will be on the practice table in the morning to get his cue action back.

The picture of Ronnie walking off at the end, wiping his brow, shows you he has been through the mill today. It is all very well thinking it comes easy to Ronnie O'Sullivan, but sometimes he has to sit and suffer when he goes off the boil and Kyren has his tail up.

An interesting set-up now but he has to come back on Sunday and generate some more action.

1997 world champion Ken Doherty:

It is set up lovely, for all those who thought this was going to be one-way traffic, they have another think coming.

Kyren Wilson won the second session but it was almost undone by that missed red, which you would not expect him to miss. What a turning point this may prove to be in the whole match.

That could have been 9-8 but he has thrown the frame to Ronnie, who duly held his nerve and bottle. He will be over the moon to be 10-7 up.

Sign up to My Sport to follow snooker news on the BBC app.

Comments

Join the conversation

These comments are now closed.

1141 comments

  • I really resent the way ronnie totally disrespected wilson in the opening sessions by choosing to play his shots the way he wanted to play them. Disgraceful. Dragging the whole sport down into the gutter.

    • jonj replied:
      Be careful with humour on here. Some people don't get it.

  • Ronnie's playing as if he's lost an arm and a leg. Still top 50 though.

    • The Seer replied:
      Top 5*

  • Has Selby apologised for his commments?

    • HaggisHunter replied:
      Has Ronnie ever apologised for any of his?

  • For a World Final, the standard was shocking at times....

    It can only get better...

    • raise the license fee replied:
      Old Ronald is over the hill.🧓

      The fact he made the final is an embarrassment to the "sport"🙄

      Awful standard this year. 😣

  • The problem now is that Wilson doesn't have an obvious weapon - he can't knuckle down as effectively as Selby, Higgins (or McGill), but nor can he shoot his way out of trouble like Robertson or Trump. This is all about O'Sullivan now - if he stays focused and doesn't have a bad run it should be his.

    • Cheese And Biscuits replied:
      Wilson is a jack of all trades type of player. If you were making a Frankenstein's monster of a player, I'm not sure you'd pick anything from Wilson. He's good in all areas but not the best in any though. Makes him a tough competitor but I can't see him ever being a real top player.

  • Is there another sport where a player can moan all tournament that he’s playing terribly and still go on to cruise to a (potential) win in the final. Maybe Ronnie wasn’t so wrong criticising the standard these days...

    • KJPoulton replied:
      Hamilton every F1 Meet will complain about something (normally his tires)

  • A dream final for Ronnie.

    He can play poor and still win.

    Why do the BBC feel it necessary to flip channels during one session.
    I set to record on BBC1 and return home to find they changed to BBC2- half way through the last frame.
    Ridiculous!

    • ModerateThis replied:
      You RECORD this !!!

  • I'm just glad Ronnie has found his cue action

    • gpfan replied:
      LOL!

  • I am still seething from Selby's comments. What a loser! Be magnanimous in defeat.

    • friend of few enemy of none replied:
      Don't really agree. Its become sort of part of the sport than when you get challenged to a safety duel you reply in kind or pot your way out of trouble. Ronnie blatently refused to play that game. When you expect one thing and get the other yiu get frustrated. Thats what happened with Selby. His reaction may be a bit over, but I do get it.

  • That was Ronnie in 2nd gear. If he starts making 5 minute centuries it’ll get a lot worse.

    Kyren needs to get himself together before half 7. If he loses the next session it’s definitely over.

    • The Omen replied:
      18-6 with a session to spare?

  • C'mon Ronnie!! Respect to Wilson too but Ronnie is the reason I still love watching the sport, when he finally retires it's gonna be a sad day for the world of snooker.

    • JuliusCaesarWasASocialist replied:
      Won't be a sad day for anyone, except the casuals who only care about Ronnie. It will actually be a great day for everyone who loves the sport

  • Ronnie might have had an easy first round, he has had to beat Ding (13-10), 3 times WC Williams (13-10), and three times WC Selby (17-16) just to get to final! Maybe he is due a bit of slack from some people?

    • david replied:
      And Wilson got a bye in the first round

  • Fact is they're both knackered for playing semi finals for the last two days!

    A final should always have a days rest in between. Earlier rounds have more of a rest period and you play less frames.

    This is exhausting!

    Sort it Barry!

  • How can anybody say that Ronnie is disrespectful , he just speaks the truth ,if snooker was played the way Selby plays it it would be non existent,as a tv sport and talk of disrespect ,what would you call the time he took 6mins to take a shot ,in my book that is disrespectful to the entire audience and tv viewers ,boring ,boring,boring ,thank god ronnie won ,legend and fully deserved

    • PaulWoody replied:
      In the past Ronnie has knocked in a 147 in less time than it takes Selby to play a shot. Thank goodness he's not in the final, don't fancy watching the last few frames on Christmas day.

  • I get the focus on ‘cue action’ thing with a Ronnie. An extraordinary mind like his clearly needs auxiliary matters to distract from the fact he is on his best chance ever to equal Reardon and Davis. It’s a psychological management tool really, a barrier to prevent getting drawn fully into the pressure. To keep the challenge at arms length so to speak. Good luck to him, deserves another crown.

    • Nat90 replied:
      That said, he has been missing colours off of their spots all tournament. Compared to Ronnie's normal standard, he's clearly cueing inconsistently.

      Your average snooker fan - and, I have to say, TV pundit - can't appreciate that Ronnie would rather win a session with solid scoring (you only need 70~ to win the frame) than knock in a 140 then cue around corners for the next three frames.

  • You will never see the likes of O'sullivan again so enjoy it whilst you can

    • RiotZappa replied:
      It''s gonna go stale when he's gone.

      Thank heavens Williams returned and I'm glad Higgins' expulsion wasn't ridiculous like Steven Lee's.

      The game really is shy of characters nowadays, they're either robots from the Far East or just plain boring.

  • The point that Ronnie makes is pretty valid, he could have been more diplomatic though! Snooker is a game that requires immense concentration and i would argue that the younger generation struggle with this which explains why Ronnie, Higgins and Williams are still top players 28 years after turning pro.

    Mind you same story in tennis Federer and Nadal still top players despite their ages...

  • Why is playing left-handed 'disrespectful'?

    Mark Selby has worked on safety play to become the best in that aspect of the game, and his skill is acknowledged; ROS taught himself to use both hands to become the best in that aspect of the game.

    Why is it 'disrespectful' when a player finds himself faced with someone who can do something he hasn't bothered to train himself to do?

  • Ronnie playing at 25% and still the world's best can't beat him. I would hate to think what snooker would be like without him.

  • I'm getting really annoyed with the negativity directed at Ronnie by the commentators and pundits. Ronnie has beaten Ding, Mark Williams and Mark Selby three of the greatest players in the game today. And they keep saying Ronnie is there for the taking. Ronnie has shown that when he is in trouble he can battle. 6-2 down against Williams. One frame from defeat against Selby. Enough said.

    • Bertie Russell Drizzleflap replied:
      Parrot and Hendry dont like the fact that even though one of them had a stellar career..RoS will go down in History as the greatest natural talent in snooker history-FACT...if he wins today he will take Hendrys record and then retire I would say...Never conformed, did it his way and hes not liked because of that...He does lose it a bit because of his depression and mental health problems butsowhat

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Also in Sport