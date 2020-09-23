Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Former Masters champion Mark Allen hit three centuries in the Milton Keynes opener

Antrim duo Mark Allen and Jordan Brown eased to 5-2 victories in their first-round matches at the European Masters in Milton Keynes on Wednesday.

World number five Allen was in superb form with breaks of 135, 114 and 104 in his win over Austrian Florian Nuessle.

Brown, who made his World Championship debut in August, overcame fellow Irish player Gerard Greene.

Allen faces former world champion Ken Doherty in round two while Brown takes on Barry Hawkins.