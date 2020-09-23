Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Mark Williams won the World Championship in 2000, 2003 and 2018

Peter Devlin said it was "amazing" to beat three-time world champion Mark Williams at the European Masters just a month after turning professional.

The 24-year-old, who earned a Tour Card in August, beat Zak Surety to set up a second-round tie with Williams.

And although Williams fought back from 4-1 down to 4-4 in Milton Keynes, a 102 break saw Devlin clinch a 5-4 win.

"What a time to make a century, in a deciding frame against someone like that. It's unbelievable," he said.

"At 4-1, I knew I could have been pegged back. Players like that can win frames without you doing much wrong, so I was expecting a comeback.

"At 4-4, there was still a bit of adrenaline going but I managed to calm it down again."

Devlin, who is also a rapper with his own YouTube channel, external-link came through a qualifying school event in Sheffield to earn a place on the World Snooker Tour.

"The way my life has changed in the last two months, I was so proud to get through Q School," added Devlin, from east London.

"Straightaway I'm playing on television, with my mum shouting at me for missing balls, and it was great to play someone like Mark so early on.

"I always said I wanted to be chucked in at the deep end when I turned pro because I like cameras, I like getting involved with the tour.

"I don't want to be on the back stage. I want to enjoy it, to make my parents proud, and playing someone like that was amazing."