Former Masters champion Mark Allen has compiled seven century breaks in his first two European Masters matches

Mark Allen equalled the record for the number of centuries in consecutive frames by reeling off four tons in a 5-0 win over Ken Doherty on Thursday.

The Northern Irishman compiled breaks of 134, 101, 141 and 145 to lead Doherty 4-0 in their second-round match at the European Masters.

A further 100 break in the fifth frame would have created a new record.

Allen, who scored three centuries in his first round match, became the sixth player to record four tons in a row.

The world number five recorded breaks of 135, 114 and 104 in beating Austrian Florian Nuessle 5-2 in the first round in Milton Keynes on Wednesday.

Allen is in action for the first time since losing to Jamie Clarke in the first round of the rescheduled World Championship in August.

Allen will face Ashley Carty or Simon Lichtenberg in the third round on Thursday.

Later on Tuesday, Allen's fellow Antrim man Jordan Brown, plays Barry Hawkins in his second round encounter.

Brown overcame Gerard Greene 5-2 in his opener.