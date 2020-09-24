Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Ronnie O'Sullivan won his sixth world title last month

World champion Ronnie O'Sullivan was knocked out of the European Masters by Irish teenager Aaron Hill.

The 18-year-old is ranked 115th in the world after turning professional in March and was not born when O'Sullivan, 44, won his first world title in 2001.

In his first match since winning his sixth world title in August, O'Sullivan fought back from 3-1 down to lead 4-3.

But Hill took the last two frames to clinch a 5-4 win in the second round in Milton Keynes on Thursday.

O'Sullivan looked to have survived a scare when he made a break of 102 to go 4-3 up and then scored first during the deciding frame.

But Hill produced a break of 78 to wipe out a 28-point deficit and book a meeting with world number 33 Matthew Stevens in the last 32.

O'Sullivan received a bye in the first round after five players had to withdraw due to coronavirus.