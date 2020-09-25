Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Mark Allen has made a hugely impressive start to the new season at Milton Keynes

Mark Allen eased past Ashley Carty 5-2 in the third round of the European Masters to progress to the last 16 of the tournament in Milton Keynes.

The world number five continued his remarkable start to the tournament by making a break of 101 in frame one.

Allen had compiled three centuries in his first-round win and four tons in a row in his second round victory.

Carty drew level at 2-2 but breaks of 73, 58 and 88 saw Allen through to a meeting with China's Ding Junhui.

The in-form Antrim player amassed a total five runs of 50 or better in the match, with his opponent making a 55 break in winning the fourth frame.

Ding defeated Lyu Haotian 5-4 in his third round encounter on Friday morning.

Allen is competing in his first tournament since losing to Jamie Clarke in the first round of the rescheduled World Championship in August.

He saw off Austrian Florian Nuessle 5-2 in the first round and former world champion Ken Doherty 5-0 in round two.

Cork teenager Aaron Hill will face Matthew Stevens in his third-round game following his dramatic 5-4 success over world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan on Thursday.