European Masters: Mark Selby beats Martin Gould in final to win first title
Last updated on .From the section Snooker
Mark Selby claimed his first European Masters title after beating fellow Englishman Martin Gould 9-8 on Sunday.
Gould, 39, came back from 4-0 down to make it 4-4 at the interval and scored the biggest break of the final - 131.
There was no more than one frame between them in the second session as a break of 96 from the world number 53 Gould took the match to a decider.
And three-time world champion Selby, 37, produced a break of 72 to clinch victory in Milton Keynes.
The world number four, who suffered a narrow defeat by Ronnie O'Sullivan in the World Championship semi-finals last month, beat Shaun Murphy 6-3 to reach the final.
Gould, who almost retired at the end of last season after struggling with his mental health, had upset world number one Judd Trump 6-3 in the semi-finals.
