Mark Selby was beaten by eventual champion Ronnie O'Sullivan in last month's World Championship semi-finals

Mark Selby claimed his first European Masters title after beating fellow Englishman Martin Gould 9-8 on Sunday.

Gould, 39, came back from 4-0 down to make it 4-4 at the interval and scored the biggest break of the final - 131.

There was no more than one frame between them in the second session as a break of 96 from the world number 53 Gould took the match to a decider.

And three-time world champion Selby, 37, produced a break of 72 to clinch victory in Milton Keynes.

The world number four, who suffered a narrow defeat by Ronnie O'Sullivan in the World Championship semi-finals last month, beat Shaun Murphy 6-3 to reach the final.

Gould, who almost retired at the end of last season after struggling with his mental health, had upset world number one Judd Trump 6-3 in the semi-finals.