Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Welshman Daniel Wells returned his first positive Covid-19 test on 22 September

Daniel Wells has withdrawn from the Championship League after a second positive Covid-19 test.

The Welshman also had to miss the recent European Masters in Milton Keynes after initially returning a positive test on 22 September.

Wells had remained in self-isolation and was allowed to re-test on Friday, in accordance to government guidelines.

All other players and officials tested at the event so far have had negative results.

China's Lei Peifan, who received an invalid result on Thursday, was re-tested with a negative result.

However, he decided to leave the event bubble, which means group 24 now has three players, who will play each other twice.