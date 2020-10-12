English Open: Mark Allen defeats King in Milton Keynes

Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Mark Allen
Former Masters champion Mark Allen progressed to the second round

Northern Ireland's Mark Allen started his bid for the English Open title with a 4-2 victory over Mark King on Monday night.

The world number five from Antrim raced into a 2-0 lead in Milton Keynes but his England opponent levelled before Allen sealed the win.

It was a low-scoring encounter with Allen compiling the best breaks of 69, 50 and 55.

Allen will take on England's Robbie Williams in the second round.

Top Stories

Also in NI Sport