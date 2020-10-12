Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Former Masters champion Mark Allen progressed to the second round

Northern Ireland's Mark Allen started his bid for the English Open title with a 4-2 victory over Mark King on Monday night.

The world number five from Antrim raced into a 2-0 lead in Milton Keynes but his England opponent levelled before Allen sealed the win.

It was a low-scoring encounter with Allen compiling the best breaks of 69, 50 and 55.

Allen will take on England's Robbie Williams in the second round.