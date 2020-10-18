Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Judd Trump made three century breaks in the tournament

World number one Judd Trump made a superb century break to win the English Open in a final-frame decider against Neil Robertson in Milton Keynes.

Trump, 31, now joins Robertson and Mark Selby in having won 18 ranking titles.

Robertson, who recovered from being 3-1 down to lead 7-4, needed a break of 125 to level the match at 8-8.

However, Trump, who has won his last 10 consecutive ranking finals, capitalised on a poor break by knocking in 114 in one visit to seal his win.

The Englishman, who won the world title in 2019, told Eurosport: "It was a really tough final and I felt most of the game Neil [Robertson] was probably the better player, he scored a lot heavier than me.

"The way Neil played at no point did I think I was going to win the trophy. I had to go out and earn that one, it was probably my toughest final in five years."

Trump reached the best-of-17 final after beating four-time world champion John Higgins 6-4 in Saturday's semi-finals.

Robertson progressed with a 6-5 win over Mark Selby, while world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan lost in the third round to Matthew Stevens.