O'Sullivan and Allen meet in Thursday evening's group final

Ronnie O'Sullivan and Mark Allen will meet in their group final at the Champion of Champions after winning their respective semi-finals.

Three-time champion O'Sullivan came back from 1-0 down to beat tournament debutant Michael Holt 4-1 in 50 minutes with a series of impressive breaks.

Allen struggled to find his best form before seeing off Scotland's Scott Donaldson 4-3 in Milton Keynes.

The best-of-11-frame final will take place on Thursday evening.

The winner of the match will face world number one Judd Trump in Saturday's semi-final, with defending champion Neil Robertson facing Mark Selby in the other last-four match on Friday.

Holt, who beat O'Sullivan three times in 2016, was out of the blocks quickly with a 107 break to take the opener against the world champion at the Marshall Arena.

O'Sullivan replied with quick-fire runs of 65, 86, 71 and 87 to secure his first victory over Holt since 2007.

Century sees Allen home against Donaldson

Former finalist Allen made hard work of extending his record of beating Perth player Donaldson on each occasion the two have met.

World number eight Allen qualified for the event by virtue of his ranking, while Donaldson made his bow thanks to a success in the Championship League in March.

The world number 25-ranked Scot won the opening frame, before his Northern Irish opponent levelled with the aid of a break of 64.

Donaldson regained his advantage by taking frame three on a re-spotted black but a break of 54 in the fourth from Allen restored parity.

Donaldson moved ahead again, but Allen took a scrappy sixth before a 125 break in the decider booked his place to play O'Sullivan.