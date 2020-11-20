Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Follow live coverage of the UK Snooker Championship at Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes across BBC TV and online from Saturday, 28 November.

The tournament, which starts on Monday, is being played behind closed doors and away from the York Barbican for the first time since 2011 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

World champion Ronnie O'Sullivan will seek to win his eighth title while world number one Judd Trump will attempt to lift the trophy for a second time.

China's Ding Junhui is the reigning champion having beaten Stephen Maguire 10-6 last year in an absorbing final featuring seven century breaks.

You can watch live coverage from Saturday across BBC One, BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.

If you miss any of the day's action, catch up on the highlights on UK Championship Extra on BBC Two every night.

You can watch the first round live on Eurosport.

BBC coverage times

All times are GMT and subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made.

Saturday, 28 November

Live

13:15-16:00 - BBC One and BBC iPlayer

16:00-17:15 - BBC Two and BBC iPlayer

19:00-21:00 - BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app

13:00-18:00 and 19:00-23:30 - Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app

Highlights & Extra

23:15-00:05 - BBC Two and BBC iPlayer

00:05-02:05 - BBC Two and BBC iPlayer

Sunday, 29 November

Live

13:00-18:00 - BBC Two and BBC iPlayer

13:00-18:00 and 19:00-23:30 - BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app

Highlights & Extra

23:15-00:05 - BBC Two and BBC iPlayer

00:05-02:05 - BBC Two and BBC iPlayer

Monday, 30 November

Live

13:00-15:00 and 16:00-17:15 - BBC Two and BBC iPlayer

13:00-18:00 and 19:00-23:30 - BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app

Highlights and Extra

23:15-00:05 - BBC Two and BBC iPlayer

00:05-02:05 - BBC Two and BBC iPlayer

Tuesday, 1 December

Live

13:00-17:15 - BBC Two and BBC iPlayer

13:00-18:00 and 19:00-23:30 - BBBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app

Highlights & Extra

23:15-00:05 - BBC Two and BBC iPlayer

00:05-02:05 - BBC Two and BBC iPlayer

Wednesday, 2 December

Live

13:00-17:15 - BBC Two and BBC iPlayer

13:00-18:00 and 19:00-23:30 - BBBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app

Highlights & Extra

23:15-00:05 - BBC Two and BBC iPlayer

00:05-02:05 - BBC Two and BBC iPlayer

Thursday, 3 December

Live

13:00-17:15 - BBC Two and BBC iPlayer

13:00-18:00 and 19:00-23:30 - BBBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app

Highlights & Extra

23:15-00:05 - BBC Two and BBC iPlayer

00:05-02:05 - BBC Two and BBC iPlayer

Friday, 4 December - quarter-finals

Live

13:00-17:15 and 19:00-21:00 - BBC Two and BBC iPlayer

13:00-18:00 and 19:00-23:30 - BBBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app

Highlights

23:15-00:05 - BBC Two and BBC iPlayer

Saturday, 5 December - semi-finals

Live

13:15-16:30 - BBC One and BBC iPlayer

16:30-17:30 and 19:00-22:00 - BBC Two and BBC iPlayer

Sunday, 6 December - final

13:00-17:15 and 19:00-23:00 - BBC Two and BBC iPlayer

Catch-up

You can view BBC Sport output as well as listen to our radio sports programming on the BBC iPlayer.

The BBC Sport website is available via desktop, mobile, tablet and app, giving easy access to the live stream, text commentaries, news, reports and schedules. The BBC Sport app is available free on Apple and Android devices.

National and regional variations

National and regional variations have been included in this list where possible, but please check your local listings for more detailed information.