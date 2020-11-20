UK Snooker Championship 2020: Watch live coverage across the BBC
Follow live coverage of the UK Snooker Championship at Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes across BBC TV and online from Saturday, 28 November.
The tournament, which starts on Monday, is being played behind closed doors and away from the York Barbican for the first time since 2011 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
World champion Ronnie O'Sullivan will seek to win his eighth title while world number one Judd Trump will attempt to lift the trophy for a second time.
China's Ding Junhui is the reigning champion having beaten Stephen Maguire 10-6 last year in an absorbing final featuring seven century breaks.
You can watch live coverage from Saturday across BBC One, BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.
If you miss any of the day's action, catch up on the highlights on UK Championship Extra on BBC Two every night.
You can watch the first round live on Eurosport.
BBC coverage times
All times are GMT and subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made.
Saturday, 28 November
Live
13:15-16:00 - BBC One and BBC iPlayer
16:00-17:15 - BBC Two and BBC iPlayer
19:00-21:00 - BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app
13:00-18:00 and 19:00-23:30 - Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app
Highlights & Extra
23:15-00:05 - BBC Two and BBC iPlayer
00:05-02:05 - BBC Two and BBC iPlayer
Sunday, 29 November
Live
13:00-18:00 - BBC Two and BBC iPlayer
13:00-18:00 and 19:00-23:30 - BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app
Highlights & Extra
23:15-00:05 - BBC Two and BBC iPlayer
00:05-02:05 - BBC Two and BBC iPlayer
Monday, 30 November
Live
13:00-15:00 and 16:00-17:15 - BBC Two and BBC iPlayer
13:00-18:00 and 19:00-23:30 - BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app
Highlights and Extra
23:15-00:05 - BBC Two and BBC iPlayer
00:05-02:05 - BBC Two and BBC iPlayer
Tuesday, 1 December
Live
13:00-17:15 - BBC Two and BBC iPlayer
13:00-18:00 and 19:00-23:30 - BBBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app
Highlights & Extra
23:15-00:05 - BBC Two and BBC iPlayer
00:05-02:05 - BBC Two and BBC iPlayer
Wednesday, 2 December
Live
13:00-17:15 - BBC Two and BBC iPlayer
13:00-18:00 and 19:00-23:30 - BBBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app
Highlights & Extra
23:15-00:05 - BBC Two and BBC iPlayer
00:05-02:05 - BBC Two and BBC iPlayer
Thursday, 3 December
Live
13:00-17:15 - BBC Two and BBC iPlayer
13:00-18:00 and 19:00-23:30 - BBBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app
Highlights & Extra
23:15-00:05 - BBC Two and BBC iPlayer
00:05-02:05 - BBC Two and BBC iPlayer
Friday, 4 December - quarter-finals
Live
13:00-17:15 and 19:00-21:00 - BBC Two and BBC iPlayer
13:00-18:00 and 19:00-23:30 - BBBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app
Highlights
23:15-00:05 - BBC Two and BBC iPlayer
Saturday, 5 December - semi-finals
Live
13:15-16:30 - BBC One and BBC iPlayer
16:30-17:30 and 19:00-22:00 - BBC Two and BBC iPlayer
Sunday, 6 December - final
13:00-17:15 and 19:00-23:00 - BBC Two and BBC iPlayer
Catch-up
You can view BBC Sport output as well as listen to our radio sports programming on the BBC iPlayer.
The BBC Sport website is available via desktop, mobile, tablet and app, giving easy access to the live stream, text commentaries, news, reports and schedules. The BBC Sport app is available free on Apple and Android devices.
National and regional variations
National and regional variations have been included in this list where possible, but please check your local listings for more detailed information.