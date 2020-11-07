Champion of Champions: Mark Allen defeats Judd Trump to make decider
Mark Allen is through to the Champion of Champions final after easing to a 6-1 win over world number one Judd Trump in Milton Keynes.
The former Masters champion from Northern Ireland opened with a break of 102 as he raced into a 5-0 lead on Saturday night.
Trump pulled one back before a 67 break took Allen to victory.
He will face Neil Robertson in Sunday's final after the Australian edged out Mark Selby 6-5.
Allen was involved in a heated exchange with Ronnie O'Sullivan in a match he won to reach the semi-finals.
The Antrim man labelled O'Sullivan a "bully" after the six-times world champion said Allen was distracting him by being in his eyeline more than once.
