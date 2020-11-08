Last updated on .From the section Snooker

There were seven century breaks in Sunday's final between Neil Robertson and Mark Allen

Northern Ireland's Mark Allen secured a 10-6 win over Neil Robertson in the Champion of Champions decider in Milton Keynes on Sunday.

It was level at 4-4 with Allen, 34, hitting two centuries while defending champion Robertson knocked in three.

Former Masters champion Allen won the final frame of the first session to edge ahead and the world number eight led 7-6 before surging to victory.

A break of 119 moved him two clear and Allen finished in style with a 105.

In a high-quality opening session Allen started with a 101 break but his Australian opponent hit back with a 121.

A 110 saw the Northern Irishman go 4-2 ahead but back came Robertson again with 108 and 109 to level the game.

Allen also compiled breaks of 55, 57, 84, 53 and 70 while former world champion Robertson added breaks of 63 and 67 to his three centuries.

Antrim man Allen was involved in a heated exchange with Ronnie O'Sullivan in a match he won to reach the semi-finals.

Allen labelled O'Sullivan a "bully" after the six-times world champion said Allen was distracting him by being in his eyeline more than once.