Mark Allen won the recent Champion of Champions event at the Milton Keynes venue

Antrim player Mark Allen defeated Anthony Hamilton 4-0 in his first-round match at the Northern Ireland Open in Milton Keynes.

Allen doesn't have a good record in his home event but in the arena where he won the recent Champion of Champions, he hit runs of 94, 111 and 125.

The victory earns him a second-round meeting on Wednesday with England's Robert Milkins.

Ding Junhui, Mark Selby and John Higgins also earned whitewash wins.

Ding defeated Israel's Eden Sharav to set up a second-round contest with compatriot Lu Ning.

The Chinese world number 10 produced encouraging form ahead of his defence of the UK Championship which will start in Milton Keynes next week as he hit breaks 72, 62 and 100.

Three-time world champion Mark Selby sealed his progression with a 4-0 defeat of Andrew Higginson which included a top break of 93 and will face Germany's Lukas Kleckers on Wednesday.

Scottish veteran Higgins, who reached the semi-finals of the English Open earlier this season where he was narrowly beaten by Judd Trump, fired a break of 144 in his 4-0 win over Daniel Wells.

Further contributions of 51 and 54 helped Higgins secure his second-round meeting with Northern Ireland amateur Patrick Wallace, a former world championship quarter-finalist, who beat England's Farakh Ajaib 4-1 on Monday.

England's world number 58 Elliot Slessor defeated China's Li Hang 4-1 to set up a second-round clash with world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan.

World Snooker has been running all of its tournaments in Milton Keynes because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Marshall Arena has the benefit of on-site accommodation, meaning everyone involved in the tournament can be contained at the complex.