Five maximum breaks have been made this term. Welshman Ryan Day made the first on the opening day of the 2020-21 season at the Championship League in Milton Keynes in September

Betway UK Championship Dates: 23 November to 6 December Venue: Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app from Saturday, 28 November.

World number four Kyren Wilson made a maximum 147 break during his UK Championship first-round match against fellow Englishman Ashley Hugill.

World Championship finalist Wilson compiled the perfect break in the sixth frame, the third maximum of his career.

It was the second tournament in succession in which a maximum was made after Judd Trump's effort at the Northern Ireland Open last week.

Wilson's break was the 17th maximum made at the UK Championship.

If no other player matches the feat by the end of the tournament, Wilson will collect a £15,000 bonus for the highest break.

The 147 was made without any fans in attendance as the event is being played behind closed doors at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.

In all, a total of 162 maximums have now been compiled in snooker history.

