Northern Ireland Open: Mark Allen knocked out as holder Judd Trump edges win

Mark Allen
Mark Allen failed to make the last 16 of the Northern Ireland Open on Wednesday

Mark Allen was beaten 4-1 by Scott Donaldson in the Northern Ireland Open while defending champion Judd Trump overcame Luca Brecel.

Antrim player Allen struggled in Milton Keynes against his Scottish opponent, who registered a highest break of 86 in the third-round march.

World number one Trump is going for a third straight NI Open title but he had to come from 3-2 down to beat Brecel.

A break of 85 saw Trump level before he won the deciding frame.

Trump, who hit a maximum 147 in Wednesday's win over Gao Yang, will take on Martin Gould in the last 16 while Donaldson's reward is a meeting with Noppon Saengkham.

Allen was among the favourites to win his home event as a player in form following his Champion of Champions title success.

But the former Masters champion could only manage a top break of 61, which helped bring him level at 1-1, in a disappointing display.

"I just never got started and lost the white a few times when I had chances," said Allen.

"Scott played much better that I did and deserved to win. He completely outplayed me. My game is good - I just need to work on a couple of things and I'm not too down on myself because of one bad day at the office."

Kyren Wilson, the world number four, is also out after a 4-2 defeat by Michael Holt.

World Snooker has been running all of its tournaments in Milton Keynes because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Marshall Arena has on-site accommodation, meaning everyone involved in the tournament can be contained at the complex.

