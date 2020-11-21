Last updated on .From the section Snooker

O'Sullivan has lost to Judd Trump in the last two Northern Ireland Open finals

Ronnie O'Sullivan recovered from a two-frame deficit to beat Ali Carter 6-3 and progress to a third consecutive Northern Ireland Open final.

Despite scoring a century in frame two of Saturday's semi-final, O'Sullivan trailed 3-1 at the mid-session interval at the Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes.

The world champion reeled off five frames to take victory, with breaks of 78, 66, 93, 102 and 59.

O'Sullivan will play Judd Trump or David Grace in Sunday's final.

World number one Trump, who has beaten O'Sullivan in the last two NI Open finals, faces the world number 67 over the best of 11 frames on Saturday night.

"I'm just happy to be in the final. I've had a dodgy start to the season by my standards," O'Sullivan told Eurosport after his comeback win over Carter.

"Table time is important for me as I haven't practised much since the World Championship."

World Snooker has been running all of its tournaments in Milton Keynes because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Marshall Arena has on-site accommodation, meaning everyone involved in the tournament can be contained at the complex.