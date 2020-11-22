Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Judd Trump has beaten Ronnie O'Sullivan 9-7 in the Northern Ireland Open final for the third year in a row.

World number one Trump hit a 128 break to move 5-2 ahead in Milton Keynes.

O'Sullivan responded with a break of 130 but the world champion lost the next two frames as Trump stayed in control in the final on Sunday.

Trump's break of 115 saw him take a 8-5 lead and an 89 sealed the victory after O'Sullivan fought back to within one frame.

It means that three successive Northern Ireland Open finals have featured the same champion, runner-up and scoreline.

In a low-scoring start to the match, Trump stamped his authority by going three frames in front.

He maintained a minimum two-frame cushion until O'Sullivan put on late pressure with breaks of 93 and 74 to make it 8-7.

However, Trump held his nerve and compiled a break of 89 to complete a hat-trick of Northern Ireland Open titles.

The Northern Ireland Open has been staged in England this year, as World Snooker has been running all of its tournaments in Milton Keynes because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Marshall Arena has on-site accommodation, meaning everyone involved in the tournament can be contained at the complex.