Anthony Hamilton and Ryan Day out of UK Championship after positive Covid-19 tests

Anthony Hamilton and Ryan Day
Hamilton and Day will now undergo a period of self-isolation
Betway UK Championship
Dates: 23 November to 6 December Venue: Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app from Saturday, 28 November.

Anthony Hamilton and Ryan Day are out of the UK Championship after testing positive for Covid-19.

Englishman Hamilton, 49, was due to play China's Xu Si on Monday morning and Day, 40, was set to face fellow Welshman Jak Jones on Monday evening.

Xu and Jones both receive a bye to the second round of the world ranking event in Milton Keynes.

All other players and officials tested at the event so far have had negative results.

World number 48 Hamilton, nicknamed the Sheriff of Pottingham, was a late withdrawal from the World Championship in Sheffield in the summer over coronavirus health concerns.

Hamilton and Day, who is ranked 41, will now undergo a period of self isolation.

