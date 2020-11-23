Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Matthew Stevens reached the quarter-finals of the UK Championship in 2019.

Betway UK Championship Dates: 23 November to 6 December Venue: Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app from Saturday, 28 November.

Welsh snooker star Matthew Stevens has been withdrawn from the UK Championship in Milton Keynes after testing positive for Covid-19.

He is the third player ruled out of the tournament, following fellow Welshman Ryan Day and England's Anthony Hamilton.

Stevens was due to play Jamie Jones, who receives a bye to the second round.

All other players and officials involved in the day's fixtures have had negative results.

Stevens, 43, is currently ranked 31st in the world and won the event in 2003 as well as twice finishing runner-up in the World Championship.

He will now undergo a period of self isolation and will receive support from the World Snooker Tour.