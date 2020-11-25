Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Jordan Brown made his World Championship debut earlier this year

Betway UK Championship Dates: 23 November to 6 December Venue: Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app from Saturday, 28 November.

Antrim player Jordan Brown is through to the second round of the UK Championship thanks to a 6-5 victory over Martin Gould on Wednesday.

Brown, who is 104th in the world rankings, led 3-1 in Milton Keynes before his English opponent won three straight frames to move in front.

Gould was one frame from victory at 5-4 but Brown hit back to clinch it with breaks of 85 and 69.

Brown's reward is a second-round meeting with Jamie Jones.

Gould, who is 71 places above Brown in the rankings, was the beaten finalist in the European Masters at the same venue in September.

Fellow Antrim cueman Mark Allen will start his bid for a first UK Championship title against Jamie Wilson.