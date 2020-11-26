Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Mark Allen won the Champion of Champions title earlier this month

Betway UK Championship Dates: 23 November to 6 December Venue: Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app from Saturday, 28 November.

Former Masters champion Mark Allen progressed to the second round of the UK Championship after a comfortable 6-1 won over Jamie Wilson in Milton Keynes.

The world number nine from Antrim lost the opening frame to the Englishman at the Marshall Arena on Thursday before storming to the victory line.

Allen notched up a top break of 132 in addition to a 85 and 51.

The 2018 finalist, who also reached the semi-finals last year, set up a meeting with Chang Bingu.

Allen lost out to Ronnie O'Sullivan in the decider two years before a last-four defeat by Stephen Maguire in 2019.

Fellow Antrim player Jordan Brown also won his UK Championship opener with a 6-4 victory over Martin Gould on Wednesday.