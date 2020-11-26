Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Ding Junhui is the defending UK champion

Betway UK Championship Dates: 23 November to 6 December Venue: Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app from Saturday, 28 November.

China's Ding Junhui says it is "not safe yet" for the return of crowds to snooker events being played in a bio-secure bubble in Milton Keynes.

The Buckinghamshire town is in tier two of regions in England meaning fans would be allowed to attend the ongoing UK Championship from 2 December.

So far this season, all snooker tournaments have taken place behind closed doors at the Marshall Arena.

But Ding said players cannot be "put in danger" if they "do not feel safe".

In June, Ding, 33, pulled out of the Tour Championship as a "safety precaution" and to "avoid extensive travel" from China.

When restrictions are lifted, spectators will be allowed to return to football matches depending on which tier teams fall into.

It also means fans may be in attendance from the quarter-finals onwards for the UK Championship, but players are still waiting to see if organisers are in a position to allow this.

BBC Sport understands government guidance will say masks are mandatory in all areas for indoor sports venues.

Speaking after his 6-1 first round win over Jamie Barrett-Curtis, defending UK champion Ding said: "Everybody is looking forward to having the crowds back but the first thing is to keep players safe.

"If the players do not feel safe then you cannot put them in danger, you cannot take a risk. No players mean no tournament."

Asked if he would feel safe, Ding replied: "Not at the minute, it is not safe yet. We are in a room, not like a football stadium. There is much more chance to catch the virus. It is too risky.

"If they put a crowd in, I will have to think about other options but if I am in the quarters or semi-finals I have no chance to pull out.

"I will not be fully concentrated on the table, someone might be coughing behind me. I will be thinking about that and not my snooker.

"I don't know about other players but at the moment I don't feel nice. It is only my personal feeling."

Meanwhile, world number 27 Matthew Selt was in sensational form, making five centuries to whitewash Morocco's Amine Amiri 6-0.

Northern Ireland's Mark Allen and Englishman Jack Lisowski also progressed.

World number one Judd Trump begins his campaign on Thursday evening against 49-year-old amateur Paul Davison.

