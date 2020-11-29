Ronnie O'Sullivan suffers shock UK Snooker Championship loss

By Shamoon HafezBBC Sport

From the section Snooker

Ronnie O'Sullivan
Ronnie O'Sullivan is a record seven-time UK champion
Betway UK Championship
Dates: 23 November to 6 December Venue: Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app from Saturday, 28 November.

World champion Ronnie O'Sullivan suffered a shock 6-5 defeat by world number 66 Alexander Ursenbacher in the second round of the UK Championship.

O'Sullivan looked out of sorts for much of the contest and was beaten in a final-frame decider.

Switzerland's Ursenbacher started brightly and opened up a 3-1 advantage, but O'Sullivan hit back for 4-4.

The Englishman went in front for the first time, but Ursenbacher took back-to-back frames for a famous victory.

'Embarrassed' O'Sullivan offers no excuses

O'Sullivan came into Sunday's match after seeing defending champion Ding Junhui and Northern Ireland's Mark Allen suffer surprise second-round losses the previous day.

But an error-strewn performance by the 44-year-old, who had a high break of 68, meant another big name went out early in Milton Keynes.

O'Sullivan, who lost in the Northern Ireland Open final to Judd Trump last Sunday, told BBC Sport: "He played well and deserved his victory. It would have been robbery if I had won; he would have been really devastated. I had no right to be in that game and missed far too many balls.

"I am not going to make excuses - the guy played well and good luck to the fella. Hopefully he can go on and win a few more matches.

"I wasn't that frustrated, I just could not pot any balls. I felt embarrassed and could not put anything together. To get it to 5-4, I was thinking: 'If can get over the line I have stolen it.'

"You only win matches if you deserve to. I deserved to lose."

Ursenbacher, 24, has reached just one semi-final during his career, at the English Open in 2017, and picked up another win over O'Sullivan after beating him at the Welsh Open last year.

Afterwards, he said he was "a bit relieved", adding: "I know I am capable of beating him and he did not really turn up today, it made it a bit easier but I am still proud to win.

"I was fancying it at 5-5 all day long. I wanted to play Ronnie in a big event and that would be a big test for me. I was full of confidence."

Ursenbacher shows 'bottle' - analysis

Seven-time world champion Stephen Hendry on BBC Two:

"A fabulous final frame. No unforced errors there and he has got bottle. That is one of the most important things you need to be successful in any sport, especially snooker in these deciding frames. The opening red he potted to get going was majestic."

Ken Doherty, 1997 world champion:

"A great win for him. The final frame was not his best one, how well he held himself together. He knocked a couple of great reds in and kept his best until the last.

"To have any sort of win over Ronnie would calm you down a little bit. I thought he would be more nervous in that final frame, but he was very composed and kept himself together for a huge win."

Selby and Bingham ease through

Two-time champion Mark Selby made breaks of 95, 75 and 69 in a comfortable 6-1 win over Liam Highfield, while Masters champion Stuart Bingham beat Andrew Higginson by the same scoreline.

Meanwhile, China's Lu Ning put together a stunning performance with four straight centuries in his 6-0 whitewash of Matthew Selt.

Sign up to My Sport to follow snooker news on the BBC app.

Comments

Join the conversation

83 comments

  • I watched this match... but I found I enjoyed the match far better after I muted the very bias commentary. Well done Alexander.

  • Not surprised he lost imagine playing in the beautiful city of York and ending up in Milton keens. Demoralising.

    • AndyB_MOT replied:
      I've heard his fans come up with some ridiculous excuses in the past but I think this one tops the lot.

  • There are too many comments about what snooker was like back in the day and stuff.

    Well guess what? Theres no futher in nostalgia!!!

    • Ecopod replied:
      There's no what now?

      Anyhoo saw the last couple of frames - not a great watch tbh but held it together well. Couple of the big guns are playing well - difficult to see past Trump again.

  • With the BBC it's aways about 'Ronnie', not the guys that beat him.

  • GREAT MAN RONNIE

  • It was 100% clear to me that Ronnie was under the weather. Going to the toilet between every game. One time almost running. He was wiping his face and head so often and his eyes well puffed up. But well played Alexander.

    • AndyB_MOT replied:
      There's always an excuse..

  • Most sports lovers are glad O'Sullivan's been knocked out. He's a has-been and an appalling advert for UK sport. Good riddance.

    • Funky replied:
      Yeah Lewis Hamilton will be laughing his head off. If he knew who he was 🤣

  • 20 majors he has nothing to prove - GOAT

  • I am not a Rocket fan but he is an amazing snooker player. At times he plays snooker from the Gods. Anyone who plays snooker will understand what I mean.
    I am fast losing interest in televised snooker because there are too many matches. I think it should be the top sixteen players that we see on television. Now that Ronnie has left the building so has my interests.

    • AFCDale replied:
      I love the game but it's how similar everybody is that's my gripe with the game now, I was very good as a junior just over a decade ago but I seen for myself the whole culture of snooker only encourages a certain way to be + play.

      I wasn't around back when snooker was at it's peak but I'm certain the variety of styles + personalities in players played a big part in the popularity it had.

  • Not really a shock. In sport it happens.

    When Ronnie is completley motivated, this kind of thing doesnt happen!!

  • ROS is not being fair to his fans. By his own admission he does not practice and just flits from tournament to tournament. He cannot rely on past glories, and if he is not prepared to practice he should retire.

    • bobexit replied:
      Past glories, he is The World Champion for gods sake

  • Ah well Ronnie. I'm sure you would have won the F1 race if you participated today

  • Pundits still showing their bias before the decider by not even mentioning O'Sullivan's antics at the end of frame 10 playing on when so far behind.

    The only slightly logical excuse I can think of is he wanted to make Ursenbacher think about the decider for as long as possible and get nervous but that makes little sense either.

    • malenkyycharacter replied:
      The commentators did mention it. And if you had watched any snooker over the past few weeks you'd know O'Sullivan has done this at the end of many hopeless frames recently. He's said himself he doesn't practice and it's his only way of getting table time

  • I don't think O'Sullivan enjoys the hype. You might say he brings it upon himself. I think he does it to make the point that he doesn't like the media hype. Why is there even a thread to discuss this loss. Hardly worthy of a discussion.

    • AFCDale replied:
      Some of us are just glad to have a chance to discuss snooker on here regardless of whether it's worth a HYS or not.

  • Never been a fan of Ronnie, never will be. But it's easy to be a bad winner, never mind a bad loser. You have to give him this - he talks rubbish sometimes, but mostly he is generous in both victory & defeat.

    There's plenty who could learn from that example....

    • dan replied:
      Why do people feel the urge to tell everyone wether they like someone or not? Grow up.

  • Why do they always call it a shock?? Ronnie has earnt the right to care lots or little when he likes. He's the greatest ever snooker player. But its no shock when you see he gets knocked out, especially by nobodys.

  • Despite his talent, the man is an utter buffoon

    • BBCSOBIASED replied:
      Takes one to know one..

  • Is Ursenbacher one of those players that O'Sullivan said he could beat with one hand behind his back?? Glad he's out. Good player but his personality and attitude need serious attention.

  • Delighted the narcissist is gone. I will enjoy the rest of the tournament now.

  • How will the tv commentators wet themselves without Ronnie?

    • AFCDale replied:
      Oh don't worry, in Eurosport's case they have David Hendon who licka**es all the top players.

