Ding Junhui has not reached a ranking final since winning the UK Championship in 2019

Betway UK Championship Dates: 23 November to 6 December Venue: Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app from Saturday, 28 November.

Defending champion Ding Junhui lost a final-frame decider in a shock defeat to David Grace in the second round of the UK Championship.

China's three-time winner Ding led 5-3 but several errors allowed England's Grace to fight back and reel off the final three frames.

Australia's Neil Robertson, a two-time winner, also advanced after thrashing England's Chris Wakelin 6-1.

Veteran Englishman Jimmy White was beaten 6-1 by China's Zhou Yuelong.

Scotland's Stephen Maguire came from behind three times to register a 6-4 win over English world number 54 Stuart Carrington, while his compatriot Anthony McGill won 6-5 in a tight contest with China's Lyu Haotian.

