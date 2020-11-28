UK Snooker Championship 2020: Defending champion Ding Junhui suffers shock defeat
|Betway UK Championship
|Dates: 23 November to 6 December Venue: Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes
Defending champion Ding Junhui lost a final-frame decider in a shock defeat to David Grace in the second round of the UK Championship.
China's three-time winner Ding led 5-3 but several errors allowed England's Grace to fight back and reel off the final three frames.
Australia's Neil Robertson, a two-time winner, also advanced after thrashing England's Chris Wakelin 6-1.
Veteran Englishman Jimmy White was beaten 6-1 by China's Zhou Yuelong.
Scotland's Stephen Maguire came from behind three times to register a 6-4 win over English world number 54 Stuart Carrington, while his compatriot Anthony McGill won 6-5 in a tight contest with China's Lyu Haotian.
