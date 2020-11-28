Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Mark Allen won the Champion of Champions event earlier this month

World number nine Mark Allen is out of the UK Championship after falling to a second-round 6-5 defeat by China's Chang Bingyu.

Allen held a 5-4 lead only for 18-year-old Chang to battle back with a break of 93 in the 10th frame before sealing victory in the decider.

It is another disappointing defeat for Allen, who exited the Northern Ireland Open in the third round earlier this month having won the Champion of Champions title.

Chang will meet compatriot Zhou Yuelong in the third round, while 2019 champion Ding Junhui will not defend his title having suffered a shock exit.

Antrim's Allen went ahead with a first frame break of 85 before Chang notched his first of two century breaks (109) to level in the second.

A break of 133 in the fourth helped the teenager to a 3-2 lead after five before Allen regained the ascendancy, only to surrender the deciding two frames in a topsy-turvy encounter.