Trump won the UK Championship in 2011

Betway UK Championship Dates: 23 November to 6 December Venue: Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app from Saturday, 28 November.

World number one Judd Trump made light work of China's Liang Wenbo in a 6-1 victory to reach the last 16 of the UK Championship in Milton Keynes.

Trump was not at his fluent best until the match-clinching frame when he was on for the third maximum 147 of this year's event but broke down on 89.

He faces Wales' Mark Williams or fellow Englishman Ricky Walden next.

Australia's Neil Robertson and Masters champion Stuart Bingham are in action in the evening session (19:00 GMT).

Trump will have been encouraged to see contenders including world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan, defending champion Ding Junhui and Mark Allen suffer surprise second round defeats at the weekend.

The 31-year-old Bristol potter has been the form player this season, winning two ranking titles and beaten finalist in another, continuing the superb performances that allowed him to claim a record six ranking titles last term.

Trump was beaten by Liang at this stage of the competition five years ago in a collapse which he described as "embarrassing", but there was no repeat on this occasion.

