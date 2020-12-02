Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Neil Robertson won the UK Championship in 2013 and 2015

Betway UK Championship Dates: 23 November to 6 December Venue: Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app from Saturday, 28 November.

Two-time champion Neil Robertson fought back to win a compelling last-16 match against Anthony McGill at the UK Championship.

The Australian trailed 4-2 before taking four frames on the trot to seal a 6-4 victory.

But three-time winner John Higgins fell to a shock 6-2 defeat against 22-year-old Zhou Yuelong from China.

Zhou took a 4-0 lead before wrapping things up in frame eight after the Scot, 45, missed an easy green.

Robertson will face Mark Selby or Barry Hawkins in the quarter-finals on Friday, with Zhou scheduled to play Xiao Guodong or Jack Lisowski.

After a high-quality opening that included breaks of 94 and 83 from Robertson and a century from McGill, the players went into the interval at 2-2.

But a fluke on the green helped McGill take the fifth frame and the Scot, who reached the World Championship semi-finals in August, extended his lead with a brilliant 127 clearance in the next.

However, Robertson responded by making a superb 132 break, his 33rd century of the season.

And the 2010 world champion then got the better of McGill in three tightly contested frames to close out his win.

In contrast, Zhou, who is yet to win a major ranking tournament, was always in command against four-time world champion Higgins.

At one stage the Scot looked likely to be on the end of a whitewash but a clearance of 72 and a break of 80 added some respectability to his defeat.

"I never got anything going at all. I left myself too much to do," Higgins said.

"I rate him as the next best player coming through. I think he has a good all around game. I hope he goes on and does himself justice."

