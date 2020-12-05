Neil Robertson won the UK Championship in 2013 and 2015

Betway UK Championship Dates: 23 November to 6 December Venue: Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app from Saturday, 28 November.

Australia's Neil Robertson coasted into the UK Championship final with a 6-2 win over China's Zhou Yuelong.

Robertson, winner in 2013 and 2015, made three superb centuries and two half-centuries in an imperious showing.

Zhou was made to suffer for much of the match but a fluked blue enabled him to take the third frame, and he also made a stunning 141 break in the seventh.

Robertson will face world number one Judd Trump or China's Lu Ning in Sunday's showpiece in Milton Keynes.

Another Robertson masterclass

World number three Robertson signalled a statement of intent by taking apart three-time world champion Mark Selby in the previous round and was at his brilliant best once more to reach his third UK final.

Robertson demolished Zhou 9-0 in the European Masters in January and displayed another masterclass in cue-ball control, compiling majestic breaks of 125, 118 and 104, finishing with 89 to advance.

Robertson told BBC Two: "It was really good. If you told me this morning that I would play like that, I would have taken it. I did not really make any mistakes throughout the whole match and [was] maybe even better than Friday in some areas. You cannot get too far ahead of yourself.

"One of the first stages to be a top player is to get used to winning when you are the heavy favourite. That is something I have been able to do consistently throughout my career.

"It is easier said than done but I just try to play like in practice, go for your shots and just be as brave. I think I have done that really well this week. Sometimes I have tried playing too perfect snooker."

'Robertson looks difficult to beat' - analysis

Six-time world champion Steve Davis on BBC Two: "It was a very comfortable day in the office for Robertson but he made himself comfortable, a very high percentage of potting and he controlled all departments of the game.

"A tough day for Zhou, he has had a good tournament and can use it as a posting for the future, but Robertson looks difficult to beat."

1994 Masters champion Alan McManus: "Robertson will be hungry for success again in the final, his stats were incredible today. He put the pedal down in the middle of the match and overall he was far too strong."

