UK Snooker Championship final 2020: Judd Trump level at 4-4 with Neil Robertson

By Shamoon HafezBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Snookercomments28

Judd Trump and Neil Robertson
Trump and Robertson met in the final of the English Open in October
Betway UK Championship final
Date: Sunday, 6 December Venue: Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app.

World number one Judd Trump and Australia's Neil Robertson are finely poised at 4-4 after a fascinating first session of the UK Championship final.

The pair made a very nervy start but soon settled down as Robertson made 69 and Trump hit back with 79 for 2-2.

Robertson picked up the pace after the mid-session interval with two centuries and Trump hit a ton of his own.

The best-of-19 showpiece in Milton Keynes concludes from 19:00 GMT for the trophy and £200,000 in prize money.

The contest between the two form players of the season was expected to be a high-scoring fest and Robertson scored the better with runs of 103 and 110 to take his tally to a record-equalling 12 for the tournament.

Trump lacked fluency for large parts of the session, struggling to keep the cue ball under full control, but his superb 128 clearance kept him in touch.

A 'mouth-watering' prospect - analysis

Six-time world champion Steve Davis on BBC Two:

"A great response from Judd Trump, mentally very strong. Even though it was not plain sailing, he was potting some great balls.

"Both players are so mentally strong, even though they did not start the match off as they may have expected, they finished the session well. All to play for tonight and it is a mouth-watering prospect.

"When you are playing another top player, you expect them to make the big breaks and are enjoying the challenge. You are alert and you are pitting your wits against someone that great, it is exciting and in some ways better to play them than someone who keeps missing all the time."

1997 world champion Ken Doherty:

"I think it is going to be fantastic, more of the same, that is what we like to see - the shots and the big breaks, even though the protracted frames have tension in them."

  • Will be watching later on the home of snooker ie. Eurosport

    • AFCDale replied:
      I'd happily swap David Hendon for Hendry or McManus though, the way Hendon spins his comments when a top player is involved is embarrassing.

  • Trump and Robertson are so much better than anyone else playing right now.

  • this game is a load of balls

  • Love snooker, but do we need a HYS after 1st session?

  • Come on Judd. Robertson has been more consistent over the tournament but Trump seems to have learned to hang in there when he's not firing on all cylinders.

    • AFCDale replied:
      I don't ever buy it when people say this, they said it about Trump last night when it went to 3-2 and his 'hanging in there' consisted of a couple of poor shots which Lu didn't punish and then left a chance on a plate for him.

      Especially on Eurosport it's funny how often it gets said for top players but anyone else they correctly say their opponent handed them the chances to win the frames.

  • Great so far.

    Robertson will just edge it me thinks.

  • I'd rather watch cars rust than this garbage! All grim faced millionares with every hang-up on their shoulders..... Terrible sport nowadays!!

    • I talk sense replied:
      Don't watch then simply really

      People these days that get offended/annoyed by what they watch hay numpty don't watch it and just one thing on snooker players they are far far better these days than historical players the shots,splitting pack , getting out of snookers , putting in snookers is different class from the old days not that the old days weren't good they have just evolved

  • Wish it was a longer format considering the prestige of the event.

    • David replied:
      Agree,longer for the semis,then more for the final would be great.

  • Great session. I'm looking forward to this evening.

  • Living up to expectations so far

  • Mouth watering can't wait

  • Super session and one of the best I've seen, look forward to the evening session and hope the standard continues.

