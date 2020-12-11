Scottish Open: Judd Trump in shock loss to 37th-ranked Li Hang

Judd Trump
Judd Trump conceded in the final frame

World number one Judd Trump is out of the Scottish Open in Milton Keynes after a shock 5-4 quarter-final defeat by 37th-ranked Li Hang of China.

The 30-year-old will face world number three Ronnie O'Sullivan, who outlasted China's Ding Junhui 5-4, on Saturday.

Jamie Jones, ranked 80, will face Mark Selby in the other semi-final after the Welshman shocked another Englishman, world number five Kyren Wilson, 5-1.

Fourth-ranked Selby edged out compatriot Ricky Walden 5-4.

On a day of three close-fought quarter-finals at the relocated tournament, Trump let leads of 1-0 and 2-1 slip before his Chinese opponent edged in front at 3-2 and 4-3 and the Englishman conceded in the final frame.

It was another tetchy display for O'Sullivan as the cue problems from the previous day resurfaced in his quarter-final.

He whacked the table with his cue in disgust after a miss while 3-1 ahead and was also unhappy when the referee checked the TV replay after one of his shots for a possible foul.

However, he progressed despite world number 10 Ding levelling at 4-4 with a 114 break to set up a tense final frame.

Scottish Open semi-final line-up

Ronnie O'Sullivan v Li Hang

Jamie Jones v Mark Selby

