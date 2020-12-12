Scottish Open: Ronnie O'Sullivan beats Li Hang to reach final

Ronnie O'Sullivan
Ronnie O'Sullivan last won the Scottish Open in 2000

Ronnie O'Sullivan is through to Sunday's Scottish Open final after recovering from a slow start to beat Li Hang.

China's Li, who beat world number one Judd Trump in the last eight, built up a 4-1 lead.

However, two-time winner O'Sullivan fought back to win 6-4, with a highest break of 123.

The Englishman will take on 2019 winner Mark Selby or Jamie Jones in the final, with Selby and Jones playing later.

Scottish Open final

Ronnie O'Sullivan v Jamie Jones/Mark Selby

