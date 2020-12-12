Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Ronnie O'Sullivan last won the Scottish Open in 2000

Ronnie O'Sullivan is through to Sunday's Scottish Open final after recovering from a slow start to beat Li Hang.

China's Li, who beat world number one Judd Trump in the last eight, built up a 4-1 lead.

However, two-time winner O'Sullivan fought back to win 6-4, with a highest break of 123.

The Englishman will take on 2019 winner Mark Selby or Jamie Jones in the final, with Selby and Jones playing later.

Scottish Open final

Ronnie O'Sullivan v Jamie Jones/Mark Selby