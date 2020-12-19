World Grand Prix: Jack Lisowski beats Mark Selby to set up final with Judd Trump

Jack Lisowski
Jack Lisowski is ranked 15th in the world and has reached his first World Grand Prix final

Jack Lisowski held off a stirring fightback from Mark Selby to reach the final of the World Grand Prix.

Lisowski, 29, was 5-1 up following a number of half-century breaks before Selby won three consecutive frames, including a break of 143 in frame seven - the highest of the tournament so far.

But world number 15 Lisowski pounced on a Selby mistake in the 10th frame to beat the three-time world champion 6-4.

Lisowski faces world number one Judd Trump in the final in Milton Keynes.

Trump, 31, thrashed Ronnie O'Sullivan 6-1 in the other semi-final.

