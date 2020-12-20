Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Judd Trump has now won 20 ranking titles since turning professional in 2005

World number one Judd Trump secured his sixth ranking win of 2020 with a 10-7 win over fellow Englishman Jack Lisowski, who produced a fine fightback in the World Grand Prix final.

Trump, 31, was in pole position for the £100,000 first prize when he took a 7-2 lead after two breaks over 70 and 122 in the fourth frame.

Lisowski then hit two century breaks en route to winning four on the bounce.

It was 8-7 before Trump took the last two frames for victory.

The 2019 world champion said: "In the end it was an amazing game. I can't remember missing a ball in the second session, but I lost 5-4. It's not often that's happened

"Over nine frames, I've only played Ronnie O'Sullivan or John Higgins at that standard - that's how good he was tonight.

"I had to be at my absolute best. It was a strange game, but a pure relief after there was someone coming back at you."

World number 15 Lisowski, who beat former world champions Mark Selby and Shaun Murphy en route to the final, said: "It wasn't good for me after the first session. I wanted to make a game of it tonight. I definitely put Judd under pressure. I lost two or three frames from 50 or 60 up.

"Even though I lost, I pushed the best player in the world. My game is going in the right direction."