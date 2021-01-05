Last updated on .From the section Snooker

The 2021 Masters Dates: 10-17 January Venue: Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app.

The world's top 16 players will compete in the 2021 Masters from 10-17 January at Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.

The venue has been moved from London's Alexandra Palace to follow strict Covid-19 regulations and there will not be any fans in attendance.

There will be comprehensive live coverage on BBC TV and BBC Red Button, while there will be uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, Connected TVs, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app.

There will also be highlights programmes on BBC Two and online every night, as players seek to win the second Triple Crown event of the season.

What are the key first-round matches?

World number one and 2019 Masters champion Judd Trump faces fellow Englishman David Gilbert in the opening session.

Last year's winner Stuart Bingham will face Thai debutant Thepchaiya Un-Nooh on day two.

Australia's 2012 winner Neil Robertson, who beat Trump to win the UK Championship in December, will take on Chinese debutant 20-year-old Yan Bingtao on day three.

Seven-time Masters winner Ronnie O'Sullivan starts the tournament against 2011 winner Ding Junhui on day four.

What's the prize money for the winner?

The winner of this year's tournament, which is in its 48th year, will take home £250,000 in prize money out of a total prize pot of £725,000.

Schedule and BBC coverage times

All times are GMT and subject to late changes.

First round

Sunday, 10 January

13:00 - Judd Trump (Eng) v David Gilbert (Eng)

19:00 - Kyren Wilson (Eng) v Jack Lisowski (Eng)

Coverage

Live - 13:00-16:45 - BBC Two

Live - 19:00-23:00 - Red Button

Highlights - 00:00-00:50 - BBC Two

Masters Snooker Extra - 00:50-02:50 - BBC Two

Monday, 11 January

13:00 - Stuart Bingham (Eng) v Thepchaiya Un-Nooh (Tha)

19:00 - Shaun Murphy (Eng) v Mark Williams (Wal)

Coverage

Live - 13:00-16:50 - BBC Two

Live - 19:00-23:00 - Red Button

Highlights - 23:30-00:20 - BBC Two

Masters Snooker Extra - 00:20-02:20 - BBC Two

Tuesday, 12 January

13:00 - Neil Robertson (Aus) v Yan Bingtao (Chn)

19:00 - Mark Selby (Eng) v Stephen Maguire (Sco)

Coverage

Live - 13:00-16:50 - BBC Two

Live - 19:00-23:00 - Red Button

Highlights - 23:30-00:20 - BBC Two

Masters Snooker Extra - 00:20-02:20 - BBC Two

Wednesday, 13 January

13:00 - Ronnie O'Sullivan (Eng) v Ding Junhui (Chn)

19:00 - John Higgins (Sco) v Mark Allen (NI)

Coverage

Live - 13:00-16:50 - BBC Two

Live - 19:00-23:00 - Red Button

Highlights - 23:30-00:20 - BBC Two

Masters Snooker Extra - 00:20-02:20 - BBC Two

Quarter-finals

Thursday, 14 January

13:00 - Judd Trump (Eng) or David Gilbert (Eng) v Kyren Wilson (Eng) or Jack Lisowski (Eng)

19:00 - Stuart Bingham (Eng) or Thepchaiya Un-Nooh (Tha) v Shaun Murphy (Eng) or Mark Williams (Wal)

Coverage

Live - 13:00-16:50 - BBC Two

Live - 19:00-20:00 - BBC Two - 20:00-22:00 - BBC Four

Live - 19:00-23:00 - Red Button

Masters Snooker Extra - 23:30-01:30 - BBC Two

Friday, 15 January

13:00 - John Higgins (Sco) or Mark Allen (NI) v Ronnie O'Sullivan (Eng) or Ding Junhui (Chn)

19:00 - Mark Selby (Eng) or Stephen Maguire (Sco) v Neil Robertson (Aus) or Yan Bingtao (Chn)

Coverage

Live - 13:00-16:50 - BBC Two

Live - 19:00-20:10 - BBC Two - 20:10-22:40 - BBC Four

Live - 19:00-23:00 - Red Button

Masters Snooker Extra - 00:05-02:05 - BBC Two

Semi-finals

Saturday, 16 January

13:00 - TBC v TBC

19:00 - TBC v TBC

Coverage

Live - 13:15-16:30 - BBC One

Live - 16:30-17:30 - BBC Two

Live - 19:00-23:00 - BBC Two

Masters Snooker Extra - 00:10-02:10 - BBC Two

Final

Sunday, 17 January

13:00 & 19:00 - TBC v TBC

Live - 13:15-17:15 - BBC Two

Live - 19:00-23:00 - BBC Two

