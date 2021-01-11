Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Stuart Bingham was world champion in 2015

The 2021 Betfred Masters Dates: 10-17 January Venue: Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app. Highlights on BBC Two and online.

Defending champion Stuart Bingham held off a Thepchaiya Un-Nooh fight-back to win 6-4 in the first round of the Masters.

At 5-1 up and on for a maximum 147 break, a Bingham foul sparked a revival from the Thai debutant.

Un-Nooh reeled off three frames in quick succession, compiling breaks of 80 and 113 before the Englishman sealed a nervy victory.

Bingham will meet Shaun Murphy or Mark Williams in the last eight.

More to follow.