Masters 2021: Defending champion Stuart Bingham holds off Thepchaiya Un-Nooh fight-back
Last updated on .From the section Snooker
|The 2021 Betfred Masters
|Dates: 10-17 January Venue: Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes
|Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app. Highlights on BBC Two and online.
Defending champion Stuart Bingham held off a Thepchaiya Un-Nooh fight-back to win 6-4 in the first round of the Masters.
At 5-1 up and on for a maximum 147 break, a Bingham foul sparked a revival from the Thai debutant.
Un-Nooh reeled off three frames in quick succession, compiling breaks of 80 and 113 before the Englishman sealed a nervy victory.
Bingham will meet Shaun Murphy or Mark Williams in the last eight.
More to follow.
- Goals, highlights and knockouts. All the action from Sunday's third-round ties are streaming now on BBC iPlayer