Masters snooker 2021 final: John Higgins leads Yan Bingtao after first session

By Shamoon HafezBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Snookercomments108

John Higgins and Yan Bingtao
Higgins is appearing in his fifth Masters final while Yan is in his first
The 2021 Betfred Masters final
Date: 17 January Venue: Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes
Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app. Highlights on BBC Two and online.

Two-time champion John Higgins leads Chinese debutant Yan Bingtao 5-3 after the first session of the Masters final.

Yan started confidently with 66 in his first major final but it turned scrappy before Higgins hit 63 to make it 2-2.

Scotland's Higgins improved with 98 as he took three frames in a row, Yan hit back with a superb 97 clearance, but Higgins' 52 edged him in front.

The final concludes from 19:00 GMT, with the winner collecting the trophy and £250,000 in prize money.

It is the first Masters final without spectators in attendance, with the tournament being played behind closed doors at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.

Yan, 20, is aiming to become the youngest player to triumph since Ronnie O'Sullivan, who won aged 19 in 1995, while 45-year-old Higgins is looking to be the oldest winner.

Yan was often out of sorts but should have levelled in the eighth frame - breaking down on 36, allowing Higgins to open up a two-frame advantage.

Seven-time world champion Stephen Hendry said on BBC Two: "A 5-3 lead means that Yan Bingtao is now chasing, you don't want that at the start of the second session."

Six-time world champion Steve Davis added: "John Higgins has been helped by Yan Bingtao. He has been as naive in this session as he has over the whole tournament. He let John get back to the table too easily.

"He needs to come out, have a flying start and get his tail up."

Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

Comments

Join the conversation

109 comments

  • I would just like to compliment Steve Davis for outstanding punditry. Giving his expertise in a humble, clear, intelligent and insightful way make him far better than the rest.

    • Matthew replied:
      Parrot is also good. Don't mind Hendry. Doherty, Taylor and Virgo woeful.

  • Is Higgins going win? Don't put a bet on it!

    • thenestofvipers replied:
      He did tell me he would win, but hadn't been told by China by how many frames at the time.

  • What a poor safety from Yan on the last green - could’ve got out of jail with 4-4! And that long green was a bit of a ridiculous shot to take on - the exuberance of youth at play there.

    Still, should be an interesting finish. Yan has come back to win from a couple behind throughout this tournament so I wouldn’t write him off yet.

    • AndyB_MOT replied:
      Hope you're right. I grimaced when he went for that green in the final frame. Seemed to be just through frustration too that he wasn't on the blue or black.

      Sounds clichéd I know but the first frame tonight is massive. If Higgins goes 6-3 up it should be a comfortable win for him.

  • I'm from Wishaw and he's not a wizard to many here

    • urghh replied:
      Why?

  • I am a Ronnie fan but have to admire Higgins grit and determination and Yan taking over the torch from Ding. May the best man win.

  • Considering how great some of the snooker has been this tournament, the final is incredibly scrappy, let's hope the evening session is of a higher standard.

    Good luck to them both and may the better man win👍

    • KingDon replied:
      That will be John Higgins then

  • Yan has rapidly maturing as a solid player. I feel he might be China's first world champ. He is given a nickname "Tiger". To me he reminds me of Sammo.

  • Heart says Yan, head says Higgins.

    • KingDon replied:
      Hope your head wins

  • This could be a classic.

  • YBT has been brilliant this week.
    I think the flame has been taken over from Ding Junhui.
    A new Chinese snooker era.
    👏👏👏

    • Safinator replied:
      His name is Yan Bingtao. "YBT" doesn't make any sense, sorry.

  • Why do so many people dislike John Higgins?

    • The Phantom Pooper replied:
      He knocked the coke boy out.
      I like Higgings, I wish him the best of luck.

  • Go Yan. Good luck.

  • Clearly something needs to be done. The past is catching up with snooker. Lee got banned but Higgins got off. Where is the consistency? Snooker fans are not happy. Get your finger out Hearns!

    • -1 replied:
      It was good Lee got banned he could then spend more time on his other fav sport Eating

  • Pleeeeeze dont do they logical thing and make noiseless racks for the Rests...........I will miss getting my brain shattered by the noise.

  • There seems to be a factor with many of the Far East players that despite an undisputed amount of talent, their decision making at key moments is lacking. May be the reason they don't pick up many of the 'bigger' titles against European rivals. Still hope YBT wins, be good to see some of the older, snooze generation put away.

    • KingDon replied:
      That's ageism. Therefore, discrimination and hatred. Shame on you!

  • “Your a Wizard John” “You can magically lose a frame and earn more money”

  • C'mon Yan.

    • -1 replied:
      was you born in Bejing Mathew I THOUGH SO

  • It's going to be a classic

  • I expect this to go to the wire

  • Win or lose, there'll be a fat pay cheque awaiting Higgins somewhere,,,

    • as it is replied:
      Rife in every sport especially horse racing why don't you start a crusade there?

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC