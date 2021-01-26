Last updated on .From the section Snooker

John Higgins is ranked sixth in the world

John Higgins has withdrawn from the German Masters after testing positive for coronavirus.

The four-time world champion, 45, had been scheduled to start his campaign on Wednesday against Stuart Carrington, who now receives a bye.

All the other competitors at the 32-man tournament - being staged in Milton Keynes because of the pandemic - have returned negative tests.

Higgins lost this month's Masters final to Yan Bingtao.

The latest event marks the return of Judd Trump, who was forced to miss the Masters after testing positive for the virus.

The world number one, who was asymptomatic throughout, starts against Mark Davis.