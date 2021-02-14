Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Shaun Murphy beat fellow Englishman Kyren Wilson 9-1 in the 2020 Welsh Open final in Cardiff

The 2021 BetVictor Welsh Open Dates: 15-21 February Venue: Celtic Manor Resort, Newport

The 30th edition of the Welsh Open takes place 15-21 February at the Celtic Manor in Newport.

The fourth and final Home Nations Series event of the season will see 128 players compete behind closed doors.

The Welsh Open is being held at the Celtic Manor Resort in Newport for the first time.

It is not the first time that Newport has been the home of the Welsh Open. The longest-running ranking event on the World Snooker Tour (WST) calendar started off in the city in 1992 and spent 18 years at the Newport Centre. It has been held at Cardiff's Motorpoint Arena for the last eight years.

This will be the second tournament since June not to have been held at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes. It is a big change and undertaking for the WST, which felt it was important the tournament continued to be held in Wales.

It is the first time a snooker tournament will be taking place at the Celtic Manor, more famous as the venue for the 2010 Ryder Cup.

Back in August 2020 the resort staged two events on golf's European Tour - the Celtic Classic and Wales Open tournaments - behind closed doors with Covid-secure protocols.

The WST has been working alongside the local health authority to establish Covid protocols and will be regularly testing players throughout the tournament.

Trump eyes third Home Nations title

So will 2021 be the year the Welsh Open is won by a Welsh player for only the third time?

One of the major obstacles to that will be current world number one Judd Trump, with the Welsh Open title one of the major gaps in his illustrious CV.

The 31-year-old, from just across the Severn in Bristol, will be heading to the Celtic Manor with more career centuries than Stephen Hendry after passing the Scot's milestone of 775 last week.

Trump hit three centuries in the Championship League final winners' group in Milton Keynes to move to 778 career tons, behind only John Higgins (822) and Ronnie O'Sullivan (1079) in the all-time list.

Fans hoping to see seven-time world champion Hendry who had hoped to make his much anticipated comeback to the sport at the Welsh Open, will be disappointed.

An error in his online entry paperwork means fans will have to wait a bit longer to see the first winner of the Welsh Open in 1992 grace the baize once more.

Trump, the bookies' favourite to win the title, has already won the English Open, Northern Ireland Open, World Grand Prix and the German Masters this season.

He faces China's Zhao Jianbo in his first-round match on the opening day of action on Monday, 15 February.

Reigning champion Shaun Murphy will start the defence of his title against Zak Surety on the same day, while world champion O'Sullivan takes on Robbie Williams in the first round on Tuesday.

Time for a Welsh winner?

Fourteen Welsh players will be competing for the chance to lift the the Ray Reardon Trophy and take home the £70,000 winner's prize this year.

You have to go back to the last century to find a Welsh winner of the Welsh Open - 1999 to be precise.

The current highest ranked Welsh player, Mark Williams, beat Hendry 9-8 back in 1999 and three years earlier he beat John Parrott 9-3 in 1996 to become the first Welsh winner.

No Welsh player has reached the quarter-final stage of the event since Michael White in 2016.

White, 29, is a two-time ranking event winner but is currently playing as an amateur having dropped off the pro tour and faces three-time world champion Williams in a Welsh derby in the opening round on 16 Tuesday.

Another Welsh contender is the recent Snooker Shoot Out champion Ryan Day, whose third ranking title win propelled him up the rankings from 50th to 32nd, has been drawn against Ian Burns in the first round.

Amateur Dylan Emery, 19, from Pontypridd will be competing in his first Welsh Open this year after visiting the tournament as a fan for the last six years, ever since he started playing snooker at 13 years old.

The teenager who plays snooker full-time and is aiming to turn pro said: "I can't wait, I'm so excited as I've always wanted to play in it.

"It would be great to have a Welsh winner for the Welsh Open, obviously you'd love to win it being the home tournament."